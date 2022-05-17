Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Partridge Green man's royal memories

Ian Pinington.was working as an engineer for Taylor Woodrow Construction back in the 1970s helping to build Brighton Marina.

The Queen formally opened the marina on May 31 1979 and, said Ian: “I was lucky enough to be invited to attend.

"I was able to be very close to her Majesty at the formal opening.”

The Queen at the formal opening of Brighton Marina in 1979

He added: “I was amazed at how close we were able to get and I have never forgotten what beautiful skin she had for a somebody in their 50s.”

Ian, a father of two and grandad of five is now 70 and retired.

He and wife Lorna have lived in Partridge Green for the past 34 years..

Lorna was a teacher at Tanbridge House School in Horsham for 37 years.

Ian Pinington