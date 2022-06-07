Celebrations at the Beacon Lighting in Rosemary Gardens

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Petworth Celebrations in Pictures

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations were in full swing in Petworth as the town celebrated Her Majesty’s reign.

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 1:15 pm

On Thursday, June 2 at 9pm there was a Beacon Lighting in Rosemary Gardens followed by The Leconfield Singers and refreshments by the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre.

Saturday, June 4, there was a Streaming Party from the Palace in Market Square, followed, on Sunday June 5, with The Big Lunch in Market Square.

1. Petworth Platinum Jubilee: In Pictures

The Big Lunch in Petworth Market Square.

Photo: Petworth Town Council

2. Petworth Platinum Jubilee Celebrations: In Pictures

Celebrations at the Beacon Lighting in Rosemary Gardens

Photo: Petworth Town Council

3. Petworth Platinum Jubilee: In Pictures

The Big Lunch in the Market Square.

Photo: Petworth Town Council

4. Petworth Platinum Jubilee Celebrations: In Pictures

Celebrations in for the Petworth Platinum Jubilee.

Photo: Petworth Town Council

