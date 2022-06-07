Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Petworth Celebrations in Pictures

On Thursday, June 2 at 9pm there was a Beacon Lighting in Rosemary Gardens followed by The Leconfield Singers and refreshments by the Sylvia Beaufoy Centre.
Saturday, June 4, there was a Streaming Party from the Palace in Market Square, followed, on Sunday June 5, with The Big Lunch in Market Square.
The Big Lunch in Petworth Market Square.
Photo: Petworth Town Council
Celebrations at the Beacon Lighting in Rosemary Gardens
Celebrations in for the Petworth Platinum Jubilee.
