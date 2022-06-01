David, who lives in Worthing, was a former picture editor with Beckett Newspapers (including the Worthing Gazette, Littlehampton Gazette, Worthing Herald and Shoreham Herald).

These papers, including the Eastbourne papers, were part of the Johnston Press Group, which are now owned by National World.

David became a freelance photographer in the 1970s, working for many newspapers and many businesses.

When the Brighton Marina was opened by Her Majesty the Queen on May 31, 1979, David was appointed to be the official photographer for the occasion by the company in charge of publicity for the event.

David said: “At a busy event such as the opening of Brighton Marina, as official photographer I was quietly doing my job and so did not have the opportunity to talk to HM The Queen. The Queen and the Duke looked as if they enjoyed the occasion.“The royal visit was a great occasion for Brighton and the area, with thousands in attendance and others looking on from the cliff top. I was very privileged to be in the front row taking photographs.”

David has photographed many members of the royal family in Sussex during his career, including the Duke of Edinburgh, both at Brighton Marina and later at Gatwick Airport, the Queen Mother, a regular visitor to The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home in Worthing (now Care for Veterans), Prince Charles at Arundel Cathedral, Princess Anne at Arundel Castle and Diana, Princess of Wales during a visit to Sussex in 1985.

Scroll down to take a look through some of the photographs David took on the day...

1. The day the Queen opened Brighton Marina The Brighton Marina was opened by Her Majesty the Queen on May 31st 1979 and David Nicholls was appointed to be the official photographer for the occasion. As we celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, David has kindly shared his photographs from the day with us. Photo: David Nicholls Photo Sales

2. The day the Queen opened Brighton Marina The Brighton Marina was opened by Her Majesty the Queen on May 31st 1979 and David Nicholls was appointed to be the official photographer for the occasion. As we celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, David has kindly shared his photographs from the day with us. Photo: David Nicholls Photo Sales

3. The day the Queen opened Brighton Marina The Brighton Marina was opened by Her Majesty the Queen on May 31st 1979 and David Nicholls was appointed to be the official photographer for the occasion. As we celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, David has kindly shared his photographs from the day with us. Photo: David Nicholls Photo Sales

4. The day the Queen opened Brighton Marina The Brighton Marina was opened by Her Majesty the Queen on May 31st 1979 and David Nicholls was appointed to be the official photographer for the occasion. As we celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, David has kindly shared his photographs from the day with us. Photo: David Nicholls Photo Sales