Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Plans underway for a celebration at rebuilt Hove Beacon

Plans are underway for a celebration at Hove Beacon to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The special event will be held at the beacon – which is on the Western esplanade near the beach huts – on Thursday, June 2 from 9pm until 10pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rebuilt beacon’s new LED lighting will be officially switched on by Wish ward councillors Robert Nemeth and Garry Peltzer-Dunn.

Wish ward councillors Garry Peltzer-Dunn and Robert Nemeth will switch on the Hove Beacon during a special event on June 2

The Conservative councillors have campaigned for some time to bring the beacon back to life with an environmentally-friendly twist. SEE MORE HERE: Motion will call on council to bring the city’s historic beacon at Hove Lagoon back to life in time for her the Queen's Platinum Jubilee | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)Cllr Nemeth said: “After years of campaigning for the beacon to be permanently lit, and finding the funds for the work, it will be an absolute honour to switch it on in celebration of the Queen’s Jubilee.

“Cllr Peltzer-Dunn and I are looking forward to seeing lots of local residents in attendance on the big night.”

The councillors are leading the plans for the celebration event and promise a night including music, speakers and special guests.

Among those invited is former Brighton and Hove mayoress Audrey Buttimer who, alongside her late husband and mayor James Buttimer, lit the Hove Beacon in 1988 to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the defeat of the Spanish Armada. It was the last time the beacon was lit.

This time, the glow from the beacon will be a little different, using LED lighting to create a ‘flickering flame’.

The lighting scheme was designed by local lighting specialist Eleni Shiarlis and is still being completed ahead of the event.

Using LED lighting means the beacon can be lit in the evenings following the event on June 2. The basket part of the beacon has also been replaced.