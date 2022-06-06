As many members could not join in fully with Midhurst town celebrations, a street party was organised for them at The Grange by the club’s staff.

Caroline Henderson, club manager, said: "We are short of funds and helpers, but wanted to create a celebratory event for our elderly members, when many have memories of the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.”

The community came together with offers of help. Special thanks were given to Easebourne and Midhurst Primary Schools for their children’s wonderful decorations which ensured the entire room was beautifully decorated. The children also made Jubilee themed hats for members.

Members enjoying their jubilee celebration

Caroline said: “A fine example of our local children’s support for an older generation.”Members were brilliantly entertained by the fabulous South Downs Ukuleles who played some sing-along-songs and a patriotic medley ending with ‘God Save the Queen’.

Everyone Active at The Grange made a great buffet and delicious cakes. A member summed it up brilliantly saying ‘it was lovely to reminisce about the Coronation and past Jubilees with my friends. It has been a fantastic day.’‘We know many older people continue to struggle with feelings of loneliness. So we encourage those who wish to enjoy a little more company and to get out and about more often to join our friendly club.’

Anyone wishing to donate, discuss becoming a volunteer or wishing to join as a member, should contact Caroline on 07957 405959 or email [email protected] Website www.rothervalleytogether.co.uk