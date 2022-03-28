Starting the celebrations on Thursday, 2 June, Ferring Country Centre will be offering pony rides, a Royal hunt, and its very own Queen for the day, including a showing of the 1945 movie ‘A Royal Night Out’ in the evening.

You can also expect to see the lighting of the Jubilee Beacon, which is said to have travelled to locations throughout the British Isles and Commonwealth countries, on Ferring Beach which is expected to take place around 9.45pm, to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

On Friday, 3 June, there will be a special village market held in the village hall, and a party on the green that will be organised by the council’s co-ordination committee. There will be live music from the past seven decades, a bar, and food.

Ferring Parish Council has organised a whole host of events to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, some of which are taking place inside Ferring Village Hall

The council has said people will also be able to tie-dye t-shirts at the event.

And the fun continues.

On Saturday, 4 June, there will be a craft fair at the Glebelands Community Centre and arena events on the recreation ground, including a bouncy castle, a car show and Ferring’s Got Talent on the village green, with a children’s fashion show taking place earlier on in the day featuring music, a catwalk and prizes for the best outfits.

Ferring Parish Council has organised a whole host of events to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, some of which are taking place inside Glebelands Community Centre

There will also be a 1952 revival party on the Saturday, organised by Abbeyfield. This event is being staged for residents with dementia.

A spokeswoman from Ferring Parish Council said: “Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a milestone that the vast majority of us will not see again, so Ferring Parish Council wanted to help bring the whole village together to celebrate this unique event from June 2 to June 4.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to reinvigorate community spirit after the last 2 years have seen so much isolation.”