Foodies can help celebrate the coronation of King Charles III with a quiche described as the crowning glory of an award-winning West Sussex bakers.

Bosses at Turner's Pies have created a special coronation quiche for the keenly anticipated event that will see Charles and his wife, Camilla, officially confirmed as king and queen of the UK and the other Commonwealth realms on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey.

The quiche is being snapped up by customers at their shops in Bognor Regis, Worthing, Chichester, Rustington and Petersfield. And fans of the savoury treats are also ordering coronation pie packs available through the firm’s Pies by Post service.

And to add to the regal flavour of the coronation, bakers at Turner's Pies have also fashioned a crown out of pastry to top off their hugely popular chicken and ham pies.

It comes after the business hit the headlines back in 2019 when they dispatched an order of their offerings to Buckingham Palace amidst speculation that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had a taste for the pies.

Phil Turner, managing director of Turner’s Pies, says the coronation edibles would undoubtedly get the royal seal of approval if their majesties got the chance to try them.

Phil has overseen an incredible journey for the family business that has seen multiple gongs scooped at the British Pie Awards -- including supreme champion steak and stilton crowned pies of pies.

He said: "These quiches are our own crowning glory. It's the least we could do to herald the anointment of King Charles. The nation will celebrate and we will help them do so with this incomparable quiche as well as other fantastic products.

“Being named in the Guild of Fine Food’s top 50 foods in the UK and having Harrods of Knightsbridge choosing to stock Turner’s Pies in their world-famous food halls – as well as the many, many awards we have been given – means we know they are good enough for royalty.