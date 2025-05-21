'Quick-thinking' copper caught a ride on a street cleaner to catch violent offender in Bognor Regis

By Connor Gormley
Published 21st May 2025, 15:57 BST
Peter Lock, 51, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis,placeholder image
Peter Lock, 51, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis,
A ‘quick thinking’ Sussex Police officer hitched a ride on a street cleaner to apprehend a violent offender in Bognor Regis.

Peter Lock, 51, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, 7 May 2025, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Most Popular

It comes after an incident on February 26 2023, when he assaulted a woman in Bognor Regis High Street. Afterwards, nearby council workers saw him fleeing the scene and pointed him out to a police patrol. After pursuing on foot, the officer flagged down a street cleaning vehicle and caught up with the defendant, who he swiftly detained and arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the meantime, the 48-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where she was treated for multiple hand and facial injuries.

Chief Inspector William Keating-Jones said: “Pursuing suspects requires rapid decisions and sometimes creative ideas. We are grateful to the council worker for their help in capturing this violent criminal.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice