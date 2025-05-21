'Quick-thinking' copper caught a ride on a street cleaner to catch violent offender in Bognor Regis
Peter Lock, 51, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, 7 May 2025, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
It comes after an incident on February 26 2023, when he assaulted a woman in Bognor Regis High Street. Afterwards, nearby council workers saw him fleeing the scene and pointed him out to a police patrol. After pursuing on foot, the officer flagged down a street cleaning vehicle and caught up with the defendant, who he swiftly detained and arrested.
In the meantime, the 48-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where she was treated for multiple hand and facial injuries.
Chief Inspector William Keating-Jones said: “Pursuing suspects requires rapid decisions and sometimes creative ideas. We are grateful to the council worker for their help in capturing this violent criminal.”