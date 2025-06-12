Race against time for Sussex sanctuary to move 200 animals to new 'home'

Lotus Lamb and Sheep Sanctuary, a vegan-run animal rescue centre near Henfield, has to move out of its premises by July 11.

It has found a new site in Ashington and began relocating the first of its animals to their new home at the weekend.

Sanctuary founder Hayley Hubbard said that thanks to ‘an amazing team of volunteers’ shelters had been dismantled over the weekend and four truckloads of equipment were taken to the new Ashington premises.

Two shelters have now been erected there and a number of sheep and four horses have been settled into their new quarters. But more work needs doing before July 11 – that final date on which the sanctuary needs to leave its Henfield base.

And more money is still needed to help pay for the move. “We’re still desperate for funds,” said Hayley. The sanctuary needs to raise £15,500 to pay for equipment and transportation.

Says Hayley: “The sanctuary is entirely run by volunteers – there are no salaries to pay, so all money raised goes directly towards caring for our animal residents.

“Every penny we get counts, and donating to us allows us to keep helping our animals live their best lives, and means we can rescue even more in the future.”

To donate see: bit.ly/3ZQhu6X

Hayley adds: “Our mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and provide life-long care to animals who have suffered from neglect and abuse, and we strive to find suitable forever homes for those who are adoptable.”

1 . Lotus animal sanctuary The first of Lotus Lamb and Sheep Sanctuary's 200 sheep have moved into new premises in Ashington Photo: Contributed

2 . Lotus animal sanctuary One of the new shelters starts to take shape Photo: Contributed

3 . Lotus animal sanctuary An 'amazing' band of volunteers help to move truckloads of equipment to the new site Photo: Contributed

4 . Lotus animal sanctuary Horses are among the sanctuary's first animals to move into their new home Photo: Contributed