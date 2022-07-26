Racing driver released from hospital after being 'seriously injured' in collision near Eastbourne

The management company said Jack Bartholomew was released from hospital on Monday, July 25, following the collision on Monday, July 18.

A company spokesperson said: “Jack was seriously injured whilst cycling on the A259 at East Dean, he was transferred to Brighton Sussex County Hospital suffering from six broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a punctured lung and lacerations to the right side of his body.

“Jack will continue his recovery from home whilst also undergoing specialist treatment for his ribs and collar bone.

Jack Bartholomew

“Jack is focused on his recovery and will do everything possible to enable him to return to racing before the of the season.”