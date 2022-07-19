Racing driver ‘seriously injured’ in collision near Eastbourne

According to traffic reports, an air ambulance landed at the scene and the A259 East Dean Road was closed eastbound after a collision on Gilberts Drive.

A spokesperson from the company added: “The Air Ambulance was called but luckily not required as Jack was stabilised and conscious at the roadside. Jack has been taken to Brighton Sussex County Hospital.

Jack Bartholomew. Picture from Go Motorsport Management

"He has suffered a number of injuries including a broken collar bone, broken ribs and a punctured lung, but is out of danger.”