Racing driver ‘seriously injured’ in collision near Eastbourne

A racing driver was ‘seriously injured’ in a collision on the A259 near Eastbourne, according to Go Motorsport Management.

Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 1:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 1:56 pm

The management company said Jack Bartholomew, who races in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship for Richardson Racing, was cycling on Monday, July 18, when he was involved in a collision with a van.

According to traffic reports, an air ambulance landed at the scene and the A259 East Dean Road was closed eastbound after a collision on Gilberts Drive.

A spokesperson from the company added: “The Air Ambulance was called but luckily not required as Jack was stabilised and conscious at the roadside. Jack has been taken to Brighton Sussex County Hospital.

Jack Bartholomew. Picture from Go Motorsport Management

"He has suffered a number of injuries including a broken collar bone, broken ribs and a punctured lung, but is out of danger.”

The management company said Mr Bartholomew, who cycles more than 200km per week as part of his training programme, was training for his next race.

A259