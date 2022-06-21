RAF Marham Lightning Rally Team swap horse-power for people power

The Royal Air Force Lightning Rally Team based at RAF Marham. Photographer: SAC Natalie Adams

During their down time they will swap out the ‘horsepower’ of their Subaru Impreza and replace it with their own ‘people-power’ as they pull the car 29 kilometres to celebrate the 29th year of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The pull will take place around the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester finishing on the Goodwood hillclimb to complete the challenge mileage.

The RAF Marham Lightning Rally Team is made up of military personnel from RAF Marham, HMNB Portsmouth, RAF Boulmer and RAF Wittering.

The personnel bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team from their day jobs as engineers, logisticians and administrators. The team are also supported by family and friends providing crucial medical cover and most importantly encouragement in the upcoming race.

Team Manager, Flight Sergeant Daykin, came up with the idea of the challenge to celebrate 29 years of the Goodwood Festival of Speed and to support the events charity, Race Against Dementia.

Flt Sgt Daykin said “The team wanted to raise money for the charity as some family members have been affected by Dementia. We wanted to do something that has never been done before which is pulling a car up the hillclimb. The rest of the challenge was built around that”

The team have been training hard since November last year, with training sessions taking place around their busy work schedules.

Flt Sgt Daykin said, “I think we’re just about ready for the challenge, we have had some good, and bad, training sessions but the whole team is so motivated to complete this so I think that their grit and determination will see them through”

The challenge will start at 7pm on Wednesday, June 22 and will run through the night, finishing at the Hill climb on Thursday, June 23 at approximately 8am on the first day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.