Rag'n'Bone man gets married in Lewes

Uckfield born music star Rag'n'Bone man married his long-term partner Beth Rouy in Lewes yesterday (May 2).

East Sussex County Council took to Twitter yesterday and said: "Staff at our register office in Southover Grange, Lewes kept it secret, but it seems they had a celebrity wedding this afternoon..."

Rory Graham, known as Rag'n'Bone Man, married his partner on nine years Beth Rouy at Lewes Registry Office yesterday (May 2).

The pair shunned traditional wedding attire, instead opting for bespoke tracksuits.

Rag'n'Bone man is known for hits including 'Human' and 'Giant'.