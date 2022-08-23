Rail line between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells to close for nine days
Southeastern Railway has warned commuters about an upcoming line closure between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings.
The line between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings is set to close for nine days from Saturday, October 22 through to Sunday, October 30.
Network Rail engineers are replacing the track in Wadhurst tunnel and stabilising the embankments to prevent landslips.
The replacement is part of an ongoing project under the £1.25bn South East Upgrade to help improve performance and reliability.
A spokesperson for Southeastern Railway said: “If you need to travel during this period, journeys will take longer, and you should plan ahead.
"The closure has been timed to coincide with the October half-term school holiday, when passenger numbers are generally lower, and more replacement buses are available.
“Doing the work over nine consecutive days rather than several weekends also helps to reduce disruption to journeys.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this will cause.”