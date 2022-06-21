Rail strikes in Crawley: Three Bridges train station commuter agrees with strike action and RMT Union explains more

Crawley train station has suspended service during the strikes and there is a reduced timetable at Three Bridges train station.

Members of the RMT union working for Network Rail and a number of train operators, including Southeastern, have voted to go on strike.

And while staff at Govia Thameslink Railway, which is in charge of Southern and Thameslink services, were not among these, its network is still due to be heavily impacted due to its reliance on National Rail staff to keep trains running.

RMT members at Three Bridges station

The advice is not to travel unless it is absolutely essential. In Sussex, the majority of train lines and stations will be closed with no replacement bus services being offered. Only the Brighton Mainline and shuttle services between Brighton and Hove will operate.

Daniel Dobson from Furnace Green, said: “I was planning to go to London for work today but obviously the trains are all cancelled and had to make other plans instead.

“I think the strikes are fantastic, I’m fully supportive. 100 percent behind the workers doing what they have to do. In the current situation that the country is facing, inflation rising and bill increases, workers need to stand up and ask for that pay rise. Ask for safety at work and a safe service for us to get to work ourselves.”

RMT representative at Three Bridges station Matt Heymar, said: “There are many reasons why we are striking today. A lot of guys on the track have their jobs on the line. Compulsory redundancies. A lot of these guys are easy targets when it comes around for cuts to be made. Their teams have been decimated over the last 15 to 20 years.

Crawley station closed during strikes

“We want a reasonable pay deal to help with petrol costs and energy consumption, these are things that everyone is feeling the pressure on. It’s not just us, we are doing it for the country.”

