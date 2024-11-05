Railway delays between Bognor Regis and Barnham reportedly due to signalling fault

Railway delays between Bognor Regis and Barnham have been reported this morning (November 05), due to a signalling fault between the two stations.

A spokesperson for Southern Railway said customers will still be free to use their intended routes, but should leave at least five minutes extra to finish their journeys.

"Please check journey planners and station information boards before you travel, and allow extra time to reach your destination,” a spokesperson said.

More on this story as the situation develops.