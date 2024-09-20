Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Railway lines between Chichester and Havant have reopened this afternoon (September 20) following disruption caused when a person was sadly hit by a train.

When the incident took place earlier today, trains between Chichester and Havant were cancelled while emergency services rushed to the scene and made safe the area

Trains were cancelled until further notice and some services were forced to stop between stations, prompting Southern Railway to warn passengers not to disembark too early: “We are aware of your location and working hard to get you back on the move as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.“Trespassing on the railway is illegal, and highly dangerous.”

Now, disruption has stopped and train lines have reopened. Passengers will no longer need to find an alternative route or a rail replacement service, but passengers may need to use more trains to travel then usual. Delays are still being reported, so make sure to leave an additional thirty minutes for any journeys you plan to take.