Railway lines reopen between Brighton and Haywards Heath after trespasser found on tracks

Railway lines between Brighton and Haywards Heath have reopened after a trespasser was found on the tracks this afternoon (April 10).

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 16:25 BST

The lines were closed and services stopped at 2.49pm today, when staff found a trespasser on the tracks between between the two stations.

Customers were warned that travel might take significantly longer as staff worked to resolve the issue. Some passengers were advised to travel later, if doing so was possible.

Ticket acceptance was introduced at no extra cost on alternative Southern and Thameslink routes, including Southern services between London and Bognor Regis, and Southampton via Horsham. Tickets were also accepted on Metrobus services via any reasonable route, including those between Crawley and Three Bridges, Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and Brighton.

The lines have now reopened and trains are moving between both stations again, but passengers have been told to expect delays of up to thirty minutes or more as staff work to catch to the regularly scheduled timetable.

