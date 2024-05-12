Railway service returns to normal after signalling issues in East Sussex
Signalling problems caused delays on Southern Railway services in East Sussex earlier this morning (May 12) – but a spokesperson said services have since returned to normal.
According to a Tweet published earlier this morning, the signalling issues affected the following services:
- Brighton – Bexhill and London Victoria – Bexhill.
- Brighton – Eastbourne, which terminated and started at Lewes
- London Victoria – Bexhill, which also terminated and restarted at Lewes.
Rail replacement bus services were sought for the following stations:
- Eastbourne
- Hampden Park
- Polegate
- Berwick
- Glynde
- Lewes
and alternative options were sourced to cover the following stations:
- Pevensey & Westham
- Normans Bay
- Cooden Beach
- Collington
- Bexhill
As of 11.56am, the problems caused by the signalling fault are resolved and services are slowly returning to normal. Customers are still advised to continue to check live journey planners and listen to announcements on the platform, however, since there may still be delays and last minute changes to affected services.
