Railway service returns to normal after signalling issues in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Signalling problems caused delays on Southern Railway services in East Sussex earlier this morning (May 12) – but a spokesperson said services have since returned to normal.

According to a Tweet published earlier this morning, the signalling issues affected the following services:

Brighton – Bexhill and London Victoria – Bexhill.

Brighton – Eastbourne, which terminated and started at Lewes

London Victoria – Bexhill, which also terminated and restarted at Lewes.

Rail replacement bus services were sought for the following stations:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel news in Sussex.

Eastbourne

Hampden Park

Polegate

Berwick

Glynde

Lewes

and alternative options were sourced to cover the following stations:

Pevensey & Westham

Normans Bay

Cooden Beach

Collington

Bexhill