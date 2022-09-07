Rain in Haywards Heath: new water butts help The Yews community centre harvest the downpour
The Yews community centre has two new water butts thanks to the recently merged Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath.
Michael Figg, the gardener at the Haywards Heath centre, thanked Rod Wafer from the club for their kind donation.
He said it was just in time to harvest the downpour in Mid Sussex, which came after the summer heatwaves.
A Yews spokesperson said: “The Community Centre on Muster Green is exploring ways to manage costs amidst huge increases in its utilities bills.”
Visit www.theyewscentre.org.uk and www.rotary-ribi.org.