Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rain in Haywards Heath: new water butts help The Yews community centre harvest the downpour

The Yews community centre has two new water butts thanks to the recently merged Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 1:23 pm

Michael Figg, the gardener at the Haywards Heath centre, thanked Rod Wafer from the club for their kind donation.

He said it was just in time to harvest the downpour in Mid Sussex, which came after the summer heatwaves.

A Yews spokesperson said: “The Community Centre on Muster Green is exploring ways to manage costs amidst huge increases in its utilities bills.”

Most Popular

The Yews’ gardener Michael Figg thanks Rod Wafer of the newly merged Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary for donating two water butts

Visit www.theyewscentre.org.uk and www.rotary-ribi.org.

Haywards HeathRotary ClubLindfieldCuckfield