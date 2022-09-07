Michael Figg, the gardener at the Haywards Heath centre, thanked Rod Wafer from the club for their kind donation.

He said it was just in time to harvest the downpour in Mid Sussex, which came after the summer heatwaves.

A Yews spokesperson said: “The Community Centre on Muster Green is exploring ways to manage costs amidst huge increases in its utilities bills.”