Raise money for charity this September as the Big Bathe returns to the Witterings

Eager sea-swimmers will have a chance to raise money for charity this September as the Big Bathe returns to West Wittering Beach.
By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:48 BST

Taking place on September 10, participants will be free to choose between a 750 metre swim or 1.5km swim in a bid to raise money for two worthwhile charities: Bowel Cancer UK and St Wilfrid's Hospice.

To find out more and take part, click here.

The inaugural event took place last year, and raised £68,000, with 104 swimmers taking part. That initial event was organised by West Sussex resident Victoria Hall, who died of bowel cancer shortly after the Big Bathe took place, aged just 33. Before she died, her final plea was to raise as much awareness of the disease as possible, so her family are continuing to run the event in her honour.

Tickets cost £40 to £45, which will be split between the cost of the two charities, both of which were close to Victoria’s heart.

