Raising awareness of mobility issues in Rye

They were supported on the day by Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore, who said: “I joined local Rye residents coming together to raise awareness of these issues, and to show how hard it can be to navigate Rye as a wheelchair user. We found many difficult spots and pavement issues to report to the council.”

The Rye Mobility Awareness Day, on Saturday April 26, started at the Tilling Green Community Centre and saw wheelchair and mobility scooter users making their way to Rye Bowls Club.

The MP said: “Uneven, broken pavements and undropped curbs are common across Hastings and Rye. Many disabled residents get in touch with me to raise the issues they face daily trying to navigate our area. Sometimes the local pavements can be so bad that people feel unable to leave their home for fear of tripping or falling.

"Dan, a wheelchair user who chairs the local Residents association did a fantastic job organising it with other brilliant volunteers - thank you for raising awareness of these issues. “I regularly raise these issues with East Sussex County Council and will keep the pressure up to make improvements.”

Pictures by Kt Bruce.

1 . Rye Mobility Awareness Day Rye Mobility Awareness Day Photo: supplied

2 . Rye Mobility Awareness Day MP Helena Dollimore with some of the people who took part Photo: supplied

3 . Rye Mobility Awareness Day Rye Mobility Awareness Day Photo: supplied