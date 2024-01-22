The musician hopes to capture the importance of fellowship as the Rocks take on Billericay Town in the Isthmian premier division.It comes on a day when the club welcomes Aldingbourne Trust to the game to raise money as a charity partner.Guvna B will film as well as interview fans and volunteers for his upcoming documentary about the vital role non-league football clubs can play in nurturing a common bond in an area.Club spokesman Russ Chandler said: “It’s great that we have been chosen for the film and fitting because we place huge importance on trying to embrace our community.”With over 16 million streams on his song Keepin it movin am & guv demo.mp3, in which he collaborated with American artist Andy Mineo, the talented rapper has now turned his interest towards the Rocks, with special interest in the togetherness at Nyewood Lane.Guvna B, whose real name is Isaac Borquaye, is a Christian artist, entrepreneur, author, producer and broadcaster from London. He took the UK music scene by storm with his unique blend of Christian belief-based lyrics and his dynamic rap style. He is known for spreading awareness for social issues and personal struggels with experiences such as racism within his lyrics.With his most recent album labelled “The Village Is On Fire” having released in 2023, he has also been doing a lot of work for his favourite football club West Ham United, featuring regularly across their social media platforms. The life-long Hammers supporter is a regular around the club, being able to interact with players such as the Hammers’ attacker Mohammed Kudus.Not only has he been in around behind the scenes at the London Stadium but he has also been featured occasionally on Sky Sports News where he performed his “West Ham Transfer Rap” two years ago.Once labelled the “Gospel And Grime Artist” by Sky news, he stated his strong opinions and beliefs on how music can take people away from knife crime. The award winning Grime artist shared his personal experiences with staying away from crime and his possible solutions to help solve the ongoing knife crime crisis.