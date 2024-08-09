Rare ‘Bear Cat’ cryogenically frozen at Sussex zoo to ensure future survival of species

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rare ‘Bear Cat’ has been cryogenically frozen at a zoo in Sussex in an effort to ensure the future survival of the species.

Drusillas Zoo sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved animal residents last week – an 18 year old Cambodian binturong, Penh, one of just three of his species in European Zoos.

But they also announced that Penh’s legacy will live on - as his passing brings a new partnership with the charity Nature's SAFE. Thanks to the incredible work of Nature’s SAFE, Penh’s genetic footprint will be cryogenically preserved to aid the future survival of his species.

Nature’s SAFE, one of the world’s first living biobanks, can be a lifeline for endangered species. As populations decline, the genetic diversity necessary for species survival is at risk. Nature’s SAFE addresses this critical issue by storing cells and tissues in a living state using advanced cryopreservation technologies. This includes the cryopreservation of sperm, reproductive, and skin cells which can be used to restore lost genetic diversity and bolster populations.

A rare ‘Bear Cat’ has been cryogenically frozen at a zoo in Sussex in an effort to ensure the future survival of the species. Picture: Drusillas

Keepers spoke about Penh as ‘a cherished member of our animal family since 2010’ and expressed their heartbreak at his loss, but joy knowing that he will contribute to such pioneering conservation initiatives. Penh lived to the grand old age of 18 and he was one of just three Cambodian binturongs (often nicknamed ‘bear cats’) in European Zoos.

The partnership between Nature’s SAFE and Drusillas embodies their shared commitment to conservation, and comes amid Drusillas founding and launching their own conservation charity – Drusillas Conservation in Action.

The object of Drusillas Conservation in Action is to promote, for the benefit of the public, the conservation of wildlife across the world through the provision of grants to conservation charities and other organisations.

Headkeeper Gemma, who was charged with delivering Penh’s cell tissue to Nature’s SAFE said: “It felt very bittersweet, I’ve worked with Penh for over a decade so although I felt sad, it was also a positive feeling knowing it was not necessarily the end for him. The team at Nature’s SAFE lab immediately tested Penh’s sperm sample and we had confirmation that it was viable.”