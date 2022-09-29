Rare chance to purchase outstanding Hastings Old Town property with amazing views

Accessed via a peaceful, private road, it has off-road parking for two vehicles and offers views over the sea and fishing harbour and across the East Hill.

It is on the market with Made, who are inviting offers over £850,000.

The first floor floor is arranged as a bright living room which features a front aspect and a feature fireplace while the charming eat-in kitchen spans the rear of the property enjoying access out to the garden.

The large front facing reception room has two large picture windows framing the beautiful outlook.

The four storey house at the sought after Croft

One of the views from the property

The large reception room

The kitchen/diner