Rare chance to view historic Hastings shipwreck at the weekend

The wreck of the Dutch sailing ship Amsterdam on Bulverhythe beach

It is the first time this year that the low tide has been right for a weekend viewing of the remains of the Dutch sailing vessel.

Tours are organised by Hastings Shipwreck Museum. Meet on Saturday July 16, at 8am, at the viewing platform, by Bulverhythe Beach at the far side of the railway bridge at the end of Bridge Way, West St Leonards.

The cost is £6 for adults and £2 for children and includes a copy of the fully-illustrated Amsterdam guidebook by Dr Peter Marsden, renowned expert on the wreck. You can also view the remains of a Bronze aged forest on Bulverhythe beach.