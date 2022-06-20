Eric, a four-year-old Cape parrot – named after Eric Idle from Monty Python – hasn’t been seen since 4pm on Saturday (June 18).

Worthing dad Chris Dixon said the beloved pet flew out the window of his house in Goring Road.

“He will most likely be in a tree in Goring or Worthing,” Chris said.

"Eric is an endangered species and not an everyday bird residence will normally see. Spotting him may save him.”

According to petkeen.com, the Cape parrot is endemic to South Africa and is difficult to find in other parts of the world.

Chris said: “Eric is an endangered species and faces extinctions as his indigenous environment in Africa is shrinking. We were waiting for him to reach five years of age to then find him a partner.

"Sadly he will not be able to survive in the wild as his diet is quite specific. Spotting him early is his best chance of survival.

He’s very social and vocal and will respond to his name Eric.

“Our girls [aged eight and 11] are devastated. They wrote a poem for him over the weekend.

"He’s part of our flock.”

Chris said Eric is kept in a large cage but is allowed to fly around the house.

"It was a very hot day so he flew outside,” Chris said.

“We’ve never had his wings clipped as we thought that was cruel.

"He’s got no sense of direction.

“It would be a miracle if he is still alive after the horrendous thunderstorm on Saturday night.”

Chris said the ‘very, very rare’ parrot will be ‘scared and hungry’.

He added: “If anyone sees him, they can ring me (07931 179287). He will be in a tree and it will be unusual to see a parrot.

“He will come straight to me. He likes men.