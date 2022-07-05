Rare seal spotted at West Worthing Beach - See amazing video footage

The moment a rare seal swam through the sea at West Worthing has been caught on video.

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 4:41 pm

Retired BBC producer Helen Cramer, 65, was shocked when she looked out the window of her flat, overlooking the seafront, and spotted the rare mammal on Saturday afternoon (July 2) – but she initially thought it was a swimmer.

“I’ve got a marvellous bird’s eye view of the sea,” she said.

“I thought it was a swimmer. They were going quite fast and when I looked again and it had dived down.

The moment a rare seal swam through the sea at West Worthing was caught on video by retired BBC producer Helen Cramer

"It hadn't come out back out of the water three minutes later. I got my binoculars out and saw it was a seal.”

Helen said she has become ‘so used to seeing wonderful things’ whilst living in Worthing but this was the first time she had spotted a grey seal.

According to The Wildlife Trusts, the grey seal lion (Halichoerus grypus) can be distinguished from the common seal by its larger size and longer head with a sloping 'roman nose' profile.

Helen suspects the seal made an appearance because there were no swimmers in the water at the time.

She added: “I couldn't believe it. I was so thrilled.

"It was absolutely lovely to see. It’s incredible really.”

