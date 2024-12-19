Rare 'Warty Doris' sea slug reported in Chichester Harbour for the first time

A rare ‘Warty Doris’ sea slug was reported in Chichester Harbour for the first time since records began earlier this year, the Wildlife Trusts has said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sea slug, identifiable by its distinctive warty skin, is usually found in the Mediterranean Sea and in the Atlantic Ocean off France, Belgium, and Spain. Four of the slugs were seen for the first time in Hampshire last year, meaning sightings could get more common as time goes on.

The Wildlife Trusts said the sea slug is a ‘climate indicator’, giving researchers vital information about climate change and its impact on marine life. Since the Warty Doris is usually found in warmer waters, it could well be that they are moving north due to climate change, as once-cooler waters become more accommodating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discovering the Warty Doris was just one of several highlights from The Wildlife Trusts marine review for 2024, which looked back on a year of wildlife monitoring, research and illuminating discoveries.

The Warty Doris found in Sussex earlier this year.

As well as the discovery of the sea slug, a greater number of lobster, as well as a larger diversity of fish were reported in Sussex waters this year, according to The Trusts – three years after the passing of a byelaw designed to protect large parts of the seabed from trawling, and sometime after the launch of the Sussex Kelp Rewilding Project.

It’s encouraging news for The Wildlife Trusts, which has long called for the banning of bottom trawling in protected areas, believing that protecting the UK’s blue carbon will help ‘achieve climate and biodiversity goals.’

Ruth Williams, head of marine conservation at The Wildlife Trusts, added: “People are central to nature recovery and made huge contributions to our knowledge of UK seas this year. Wildlife surveys and monitoring have led to incredible discoveries, including new species on UK shores. Success stories demonstrate the enormous value of marine conservation and why robust protection is critical for nature recovery. As the first country to map all its blue carbon habitats, the UK has a unique position to champion better protection for seabed habitats. They are the unsung heroes in our fight against climate change. We need policies that stop damaging activities in protected areas, plus continued support for innovation, monitoring and work to improve coastal habitats.”