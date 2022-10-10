Rat infestation closes Bexhill seafront gardens

Rother District Council (RDC) has erected signs telling people to keep out of the area in Marina.

One sign said: “This garden has been closed for the treatment of rats. No entry to persons not authorised by the council.

"Pet owners must keep their dogs and cats away from this garden. In the unlikely event of accidental ingestion, please advise your veterinary surgeon that the rodenticide is difencoum 0.005%.”

The move comes after residents living opposite last month called on the authority to take action after rats were seen running in the area.

Pat Jarrad said she complained to RDC but nothing had been done two weeks after she lodged a complaint.

She said three flower beds used to be in the gardens but were replaced with wild flowers this year that died off due to the hot summer.

Pat said: “We began to notice a few rats running in and out of the dead plants, and the numbers of rodents soon increased.”

She added residents were scared that the rodents would run across the road and enter her building.

Pat also said the rats were in full view of passers-by who were stopping to take pictures of them.

Ahead of the gardens being closed off, a council spokesperson said it was ‘aware of rodent activity’ in the area and its Environmental Health team had been in touch with residents.

The council is urging people not to leave food out in the area and not to feed wild birds.

1. Gardens on Marina, Bexhill, closed due to treatment of rats. Gardens on Marina, Bexhill, closed due to treatment of rats. Photo: staff Photo Sales

2. Gardens on Marina, Bexhill, closed due to treatment of rats. Gardens on Marina, Bexhill, closed due to treatment of rats. Photo: staff Photo Sales

3. Gardens on Marina, Bexhill, closed due to treatment of rats. Gardens on Marina, Bexhill, closed due to treatment of rats. Photo: staff Photo Sales

4. Gardens on Marina, Bexhill, closed due to treatment of rats. Gardens on Marina, Bexhill, closed due to treatment of rats. Photo: staff Photo Sales