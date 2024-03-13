Ratton School Academy Trust school production Fame at Royal Hippodrome Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school community, including learners from across the year groups and their parents/carers together with members of our Eastbourne community, were treated to a series of breathtaking performances that showcased the extraordinary talent and dedication of the students.

For show week, dedicated staff across the performing arts team transformed the Hippodrome stage into a dazzling set ready to bring their production to life, enhancing a much-loved story that speaks of dreams, ambition, and the pursuit of fame. Directed by Mrs Potten, Curriculum Leader of Performing Arts, and featuring a cast of exceptionally talented students, 'Fame' captivated the audience with its electrifying dance numbers, soul-stirring music, and powerful performances from their cast leads.

Under the guidance and support of the production team, including Mrs Potten, Mr Brinson, Mr Kearsey, Mrs Resende, Mrs Papagna, Miss Hughes and Mr Stocker, the teaching team together with their students invested countless hours (both in and outside of school time!) honing their craft, rehearsing tirelessly, and perfecting every aspect of their school production. Their hard work and commitment evident, as they delivered a series of unforgettable shows that left their peers and wider audience spellbound.

Fame - Ratton Whole School Production

The production of 'Fame' showcased the tremendous talent that resides within the walls of the Ratton School, a school known for its commitment to the arts. The student cast, ages 11-16, displayed exceptional stage presence and acting skills, dynamic dance routines and soulful singing that transported the audience into the world of Fame. The students' ability to portray the hopes, dreams, and challenges faced by young artists was truly remarkable and something that they should all be most proud of.

The success of 'Fame' would not have been possible without the unwavering support of Ratton’s staff, parents/carers and, of course, their performing arts department. Their dedication, passion, and tireless efforts behind the scenes ensured a seamless production and an unforgettable experience for all involved.

Mr Peevers, Headteacher, expressed pride and gratitude towards his school cast and staff, referring it as the school’s ‘big annual event’, commenting "I am always incredibly impressed with how our students rise to the demands of performing in three evening shows and the attendant matinees yet maintain such energy and enthusiasm. I watched with immense pride, it was a great show, and amongst the great ensemble work there were some standout individual performances. Thanks, as ever, goes to the Performing Arts team for their dedication and for supporting our young people here at Ratton, in developing their creativity and confidence to perform. Well done to everyone involved; you all should be very proud indeed”.

Mr Murphy, Executive Headteacher of South Downs Learning Trust, said “The talent and commitment displayed by Ratton learners during the production of 'Fame' were truly awe-inspiring and aspirational to learners across our trust; both their younger peers at Ratton, but also at our trust junior school – Ocklynge. It is a testament to their hard work, creativity, and dedication to the arts. We are immensely proud of their achievements and the positive impact they have made on our school community. A huge well done to Ratton’s Performing Arts team, who continue to support our learners fully through their dedication and commitment both in and outside of school. I am proud of them all."

Fame Action Shot

Mrs Potten, Curriculum Leader, said “Fame has been an incredible experience and a real labour of love! I am so immensely proud of the cast, many of whom had never performed on a professional stage or had a principal role. Over 100 hours of rehearsals went into this show and our cast demonstrated determination, commitment and discipline well beyond their years. The talent on stage brought the audience to their feet and the buzz behind the curtain was electric! Our cast have something in common with the characters in FAME; each of them unique individuals discovering and pursuing their goals. They have earned this moment in the spotlight and never shy away from the hard work necessary to achieve their dreams. We are so proud of them and their sense of commitment and community.

FAME at its heart is about the hopes and drive that so many people have within them to be successful, to follow their dreams. It's about the importance that creativity and the performing arts play in our lives. And we're all for that at Ratton! The tough, tenacious and talented students involved in FAME are shining examples of our Ratton virtues. We know that they are all richer for having had the opportunity to work together on this production and perform it on a professional stage. All of us in Performing Arts consider ourselves richer for having had the opportunity to guide them through this project from the auditions in July to that final standing ovation from a sell-out audience on the final night. The memories of the show will most certainly 'Live forever'!”.

As the curtains drew to a close on this year’s remarkable production, Ratton looks forward to the future and are already eagerly planning its next theatrical endeavour! The legacy of 'Fame' will continue to resonate within the school, reminding students of the transformative power of performing arts. For anyone attending this year’s Eastbourne Carnival event in May, be sure to look out for Ratton’s Fame cast as they collaborate with community partners and local charity, Children with Cancer Fund.

