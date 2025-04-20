Rave road closures force Singleton cafe which opened just one week ago to close early

Hannah Angell, at her new cafe in Singleton.

Road closures erected in the aftermath of an illegal rave last night (April 19), have affected more than just motorists.

Cafe owner Hannah Angell, who opened Hannah’s at Singleton earlier this week, said the disruption forced her to close early on what could have been a crucial day of trade.

The cafe, at Cobblers Court in Singleton, serves hot and cold drinks, pastries, and hot, home-cooked breakfasts and lunches, should have been open from 9am to 4pm, Hannah said, but disruption caused by the illegal rave forced her to close up shop at 12.30pm.

“I’d heard people talk about the rave and didn’t think anything of it,” she said. “And then I saw that the police had put up road closures, and I assumed they’d be up by Goodwood. But when I got here, I realised the police were parked right outside the cafe – and they’d be there all day.

"I only opened this week – which makes it even more difficult. It’s Easter weekend, and it’s been a real blow. I don’t open on a Monday or Tuesday, and all of my stock won’t last until Wednesday. So the financial impact of that alone is quite gutting.

“For a new business, every sale is a massive thing. We’re not making any money yet, so even losing four hours worth of trade is really tough.”

The police set up the road closures early this morning, after they heard of an illegal rave taking place in Charlton Wood, north of Chichester.

"We acted swiftly to identify the woodland site when we were alerted that people were making their way to a rave in the county.

“Officers are there attempting to identify and liaise with the organisers of the illegal gathering. Our priority is ensuring the safety of the community and those in the vicinity as we assess how the rave can be closed down safely and effectively.

"Where offences are seen to be committed we will take action and this will include road traffic offences.

“We appreciate that this is impacting on the local community and we thank them for their patience and cooperation as we look to close down this illegal event as soon as possible.”

Hannah’s at Singleton is open 9am – 4pm Wednesday to Sunday, and, for a small business like this one, every sale makes a big difference. “I make everything from scratch, bar the bread, which we source locally. I’ve been a chef for over ten years, and owning my own premises like this is what I’ve always wanted to do.”