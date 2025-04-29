Ravers raise money for cafe forced to close early during illegal gathering near Chichester

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Ravers from all over the UK have raised £1,110 for a cafe in Singleton which was forced to close early due to an illegal gathering near Chichester.

Hannah’s at Singleton, a newly opened cafe in the heart of the village, was forced to close early on Easter Sunday due to disruption caused by an illegal rave just up the road, in Charlton Wood.

Owner Hannah Angell, who has over a decade of experience in catering and hospitality, said the chaos caused by road closures made it impossible to operate during what could have been a crucial day of trade. But members of the raving community, both associated with the Charlton Wood event and otherwise, say that’s not what the scene is about – and have banded together to help. “We saw that she had to close early and we wanted to help,” explained Cai Myford Gibson, who organised the fundraiser, which raised the money in just a few days.

"(The success of the fundraiser has) given me a lot of hope in the community. No one’s pointing fingers or blaming anyone else, they just want to help. It’s very much a one love, one community sort of thing – we believe in helping people out.”

Cai says he hopes the money, raised via Gofundme, helps Hannah make-up for lost trade and spoiled stock, and that he appreciates how hard it must be to start a new business in the current climate.

"One of the reasons we wanted to support Hannah is because she has a smaller business and it would have been her opening weekend, and having to close must have been absolutely gutting. At the end of the day, we don’t party for politics – we’re not trying to make noise or annoy people. We just want to do the right thing and enjoy ourselves at the same time. We don’t mean for smaller businesses to be impacted, and we choose to act with compassion where we can – because that’s what we’re about, and that’s what a real community looks like.

"This fundraiser was about more than a café – it was a reminder that solidarity between people, even from different worlds, is possible and powerful. It’s a chance to show that we are not just pawns in someone else’s system. We are people who care, who act, and who want to live in a world that values community over control. If we can live and let live, and lift each other up along the way – that’s the real win.”

“I am incredibly grateful at the goodwill gesture from those that set up the page along with everyone that has donated,” added Hannah Angell herself. “It is a very generous act of them to do in order to try and make amends for last weekend’s event. I am acutely aware that I am not the only person or business that will have been impacted by the road closures over the weekend. Going forward the best way anyone can support myself or any other local business in the area is to visit them as a customer. It has been lovely to meet so many people in the first week of opening and I look forward to welcoming many more.”