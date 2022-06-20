Raw sewage leak on Eastbourne street: ‘This is a serious health hazard’

George Wright, of Millbrook Gardens, said the leak has been outside one property ‘for weeks’ and nothing has been done to fix the problem.

He said, “Southern Water has confirmed from a sample taken, that it contains raw sewage. However, they have said that it’s not their responsibility due to where the leak is emanating.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Eastbourne Borough Council has been contacted twice and weeks after the leak is still there.

Sewage leak in Millbrook Gardens (photo from George Wright)

"It is a health hazard due to children who play in that area. It stinks and there are constant flies.

"I am aware that another neighbour has contacted these sources. But it appears no authorities are taking responsibility. This is a serious health hazard.”

A spokesperson for Southern Water said, “We’re sorry our customer is experiencing this. We’ve investigated the cause and believe a nearby property has installed and incorrectly connected a washing machine, causing the leak. About a fifth of the calls we get on flooding issues relate to private sewers and drains and not our network.

“We’re working with the council and have contacted the property owner directly. It is the property owner’s responsibility to ensure home plumbing is correctly installed. There’s more information about responsibility for sewers and drains here: I have a blocked drain (southernwater.co.uk)”

Eastbourne Borough Council said, “The cause of the leak has been identified and we will liaise with the occupier of the property to get it resolved.”