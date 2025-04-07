Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Suspected sewage was spotted running in a stream in St Leonards, according to a resident.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Wilkinson said what appeared to be ‘raw sewage’ started appearing last week in Hollington stream in Stonehouse Drive.

He said last Monday (March 31) that there were no warning signs put up and many people usually walk their dogs there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Water confirmed this week there had been a pollution incident in the stream, with wastewater ‘flooding into the watercourse’.

Pollution was found in Hollington stream, a resident said

The company said wastewater includes sewage, as well as everything that is flushed down sinks, baths, showers, washing machines, and dishwashers.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We received reports of a pollution affecting the watercourse in the area of Sedlescombe Road North in St Leonards on Wednesday, March 26.

“On further investigation, we discovered that a local business was wrongly connected to our sewer network, causing a blockage, which resulted in flooding to the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We immediately took action to protect the local environment and worked with the business in question to fix this issue. We have also been working closely with the Environment Agency to fully understand the impact on the nearby watercourse.”