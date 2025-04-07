'Raw sewage' spotted in St Leonards stream
John Wilkinson said what appeared to be ‘raw sewage’ started appearing last week in Hollington stream in Stonehouse Drive.
He said last Monday (March 31) that there were no warning signs put up and many people usually walk their dogs there.
Southern Water confirmed this week there had been a pollution incident in the stream, with wastewater ‘flooding into the watercourse’.
The company said wastewater includes sewage, as well as everything that is flushed down sinks, baths, showers, washing machines, and dishwashers.
A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We received reports of a pollution affecting the watercourse in the area of Sedlescombe Road North in St Leonards on Wednesday, March 26.
“On further investigation, we discovered that a local business was wrongly connected to our sewer network, causing a blockage, which resulted in flooding to the environment.
“We immediately took action to protect the local environment and worked with the business in question to fix this issue. We have also been working closely with the Environment Agency to fully understand the impact on the nearby watercourse.”