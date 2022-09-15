Ray Parlour was recognised by a number of people out and about in the town. Photo: Emerald Entertainment

Parlour, who was part of Arsenal’s invincible squad in 2003/04, was invited to the West Sussex seaside town by new Sussex entertainment company Emerald Entertainment.

The company hosted ‘An evening with Ray Parlour’ at a packed out Worthing Leisure Centre on Friday night (September 9).

Founder Will Searle said: "The event went really well.

"He told Arsenal stories on stage and almost did it like a comedian set. There was Q&A with the crowd, and there was banter between the audience and Ray.

"The structure worked. We had about 120 people but, as it was our first event, we can expect to get those numbers right up.”

The midfielder-turned-pundit, nicknamed Romford Pele, posted a short video on social media of himself and friends strutting their stuff in South Street. Click here to watch the clip.

“He came out with a few of us into the pubs in Worthing,” Will said.

‘An evening with Ray Parlour’ was hosted at a packed out Worthing Leisure Centre on Friday night. Photo: Emerald Entertainment

"It was a brilliant night. It went on for quite some time.

“It was our first event. We are looking to do more things in Worthing and the surrounding area.

"We are looking to bring in famous people, including comedians and music and sporting icons.”

Parlour, who played as a midfielder, is most famous for his 15 years at Arsenal. He scored 22 goals and was part of the historic team that went throughout the 2003/04 Premier League season unbeaten.

Will said Ray was ‘great’ to host and ‘really personable with all the guests’.

He said he was recognised by a number of people out and about in the town, added: “Everyone had a really good night.

“It was the first time I met him but felt like I had known him for years. He was so open and a really genuine nice guy.

"The stories he told were brilliant on stage.It was really well received."

The visit of Ray Parlour comes after Worthing was given a glowing review by The Independent – described as an ‘underrated’ seaside town.

“This lively end-of-week scene is just one of the hints that the town’s sleepy retirement image is a thing of the past,” wrote travel journalist Debbie Ward.

Parlour spending his Friday night out in Worthing seems to prove this claim.

Will, who is from Chichester, said Worthing is ‘definitely’ becoming more lively.

He added: “Ray had never been to Worthing and had never heard of it really. But he came down and absolutely loved it.

"He said it was lively and had a really good night.

"He said at the end of the night, let's do this again, so he had a really positive impression of Worthing as a place.”

Parlour shared the video of him dancing to his 498,000 Twitter followers.

Will said this was ‘really good exposure’ for Worthing, adding: “Hopefully this will be a sign of things to come.”