Each of these lovely pups are currently in care at Raystede – a charity situated in Ringmer, near Lewes.
The charity says adopting through a rehoming centre can take a little extra time and patience, but the rewards are worth it.
1. Misty and Lily - Siberian Huskies
Misty is ideally looking for a home with her daughter, Lily. Misty and Lily have an incredible bond and have been through a lot together. They adore spending time together and playing together 'in husky style', according to Raystede. Lively Misty is a high energy, busy dog and is very strong on lead. She will need a home able to provide for her energy levels and she likes her mind kept suitably occupied too! Shy Lily bonds very closely to people she knows but is worried by new people. She generally lacks confidence so this will need supporting, Raystede said. Photo: Raystede
2. Murphy - three-year-old Lurcher
Murphy is a sweet and bouncy boy who was an unclaimed stray. He is sociable with other dogs so could live with a suitable match, and can live with older children. Murphy is vocal in his kennel and adores company so he will need a home with owners who are around a lot. Photo: Raystede
3. Lexi - ten-year-old Ibizan Hound
Handsome Lexi is a friendly, active dog who enjoys a rural life. He is generally sociable with other dogs, so could possibly live with another canine if personalities match. He is not suitable to live with cats or small furry creatures. Lexi is used to walks in rural areas and will require a secure garden to enjoy. He is house trained, travels well and is fine left alone a few hours, according to Raystede. Photo: Raystede
4. Olive - four-year-old Chihuahua
Olive is a cheeky, playful girl who enjoys her walks and exploring. She is friendly with people but may be shy in some situations. Olive is sociable with other dogs but may need some support around them. She previously lived with another dog but has chased cats. Olive is housetrained and would prefer a home with company. Photo: Raystede
