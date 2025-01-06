1 . Misty and Lily - Siberian Huskies

Misty is ideally looking for a home with her daughter, Lily. Misty and Lily have an incredible bond and have been through a lot together. They adore spending time together and playing together 'in husky style', according to Raystede. Lively Misty is a high energy, busy dog and is very strong on lead. She will need a home able to provide for her energy levels and she likes her mind kept suitably occupied too! Shy Lily bonds very closely to people she knows but is worried by new people. She generally lacks confidence so this will need supporting, Raystede said. Photo: Raystede