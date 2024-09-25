2 . Tinkabelle - 10-month-old Chihuahua cross Frenchie

Tinkabelle is a sweet, affectionate girl with a cheeky side, according to Raystede. Once she makes friends, Tinkabelle bonds very closely. She will require a slow approach to making friends, especially with men as can be more wary of them. She will be looking for a quiet, adult-only home who can help build her confidence as she can be a nervous girl. She will also require support around some other dogs as it is likely she hasn’t had much experience with them. She has the potential to make friends and could potentially live with a similar sized dog if carefully matched (she’s only around 5kg!). She could not live with cats or small animals. Photo: Raystede