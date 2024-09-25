Cockapoos, Staffies and Huskies are among the super-cute pups currently at Raystede.
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, why not consider rescuing? So many dogs are hoping for a second chance at happiness.
Take a look below for the chance to find your new companion.
1. Maple - five-month-old Cockapoo
'Sweet' new arrival Maple can be shy, so she will need an understanding home to gently build her confidence. She could live with older teenagers and would benefit from living with another calm dog. Raystede said: "Potential adopters should consider being able to provide on-going support through her life stages - especially the puppy and adolescent phases which can be challenging, and being able to meet her breed mixes needs relating to physical and mental enrichment." Photo: Raystede
2. Tinkabelle - 10-month-old Chihuahua cross Frenchie
Tinkabelle is a sweet, affectionate girl with a cheeky side, according to Raystede. Once she makes friends, Tinkabelle bonds very closely. She will require a slow approach to making friends, especially with men as can be more wary of them. She will be looking for a quiet, adult-only home who can help build her confidence as she can be a nervous girl. She will also require support around some other dogs as it is likely she hasn’t had much experience with them. She has the potential to make friends and could potentially live with a similar sized dog if carefully matched (she’s only around 5kg!). She could not live with cats or small animals. Photo: Raystede
3. Lucy - seven-year-old Staffie
Lucy is a sweet, sensitive girl who forms close bonds with those she trusts, according to Raystede. Once she trusts someone, she becomes very 'excitable, bouncy and kissy'. Lucy is finding kennels quite overwhelming as can be worried by lots of noise and activity. She will need to be the only dog in the home, but has previously lived with cats. She could live with older teenagers in a quiet home, according to Raystede. Lucy requires her own garden. Photo: Raystede
4. Lily - 11-month-old Siberian Husky
'Shy' Lily is a new arrival settling in and awaiting assessment. She bonds very closely to people she knows, but is worried by new people. She is searching for an adult-only home and generally lacks confidence, so this will need supporting. She could live with a medium/large dog if personalities match, but cannot live with cats or small animals. Lily's new owners will need to research the requirements of her breed. Photo: Raystede
