Readers have until May 7 to submit nominations for this year’s Crawley Community Awards.

There are 16 categories including charity, local hero, support group community group, fundraising, volunteering, sports, education and performing arts. There are no age limits. Nominees should either be based in the Crawley District or provide a service to Crawley residents.

Shortlisted nominees along with family and supporters will be invited to the Awards Presentation Evening at the Hawth theatre in June. Admission is by invitation only and tickets are free of charge thanks to the support of our sponsors including Gatwick Airport who are again supporting this year’s event. Winners will receive a trophy and framed certificate and there will be a post-event photograph special in the Crawley Observer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley Town Centre BIDCrawley Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) is a not-for-profit organisation, working with businesses in the town centre with the aim to create a thriving town centre through collaboration.

The fou8ntains in Queens Square

Established in 2020 by ballot of all businesses in the area, it has been operational since June 2021 working hard to deliver on the four main area of the BID’s business plan; from improving the safety of people working and visiting the town centre to enlivening it with high-quality events, fun family entertainment and organising meetings to bring businesses together, helping Crawley town centre to become a place where people want to be!