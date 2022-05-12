Reader’s letter: A big thank you to Eastbourne wildlife rescue group

From: Sylvia Murphy, Channel View Road, Pevensey Bay

By Letter by a Reader
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 12:29 pm

There was a white pigeon hanging around our garden for a few days and we were worried that a cat or fox would attack him/her.

There was, obviously, something wrong so I contacted Seahaven Wildlife Rescue after seeing the letter from Kira Phillips in the Herald.

Carrie came very quickly and took him/her to be assessed. She is a young woman who is beautiful both in looks and in spirit. Please support them if you can.

