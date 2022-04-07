Reader’s letter: Airbourne is a delight for my grandchildren in Eastbourne

Let me put my cards on the table. Once upon a time I was less than happy when Airbourne jetted into town.
It was an inconvenience, especially when I can’t get to the golf club because of queues of traffic and my fish and chips take forever to turn up.
However, over the last 10 years I have softened my view about this event because of the absolute delight it brings for my grandchildren.
I’ve read some of the letters in your newspaper of late and I’m reminded of me, too much time on my hands getting grumpy at home.
I would ask those who are against Airbourne to put the event in context, it’s just four days in 365 and millions of people love it.
I don’t love it, but I’ll tolerate a slower drive to my golf club and a longer wait for my supper, and I recommend that others like me do likewise.
