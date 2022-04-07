Reader’s letter: Airbourne is a delight for my grandchildren in Eastbourne

Let me put my cards on the table. Once upon a time I was less than happy when Airbourne jetted into town.

It was an inconvenience, especially when I can’t get to the golf club because of queues of traffic and my fish and chips take forever to turn up.

However, over the last 10 years I have softened my view about this event because of the absolute delight it brings for my grandchildren.

Airbourne 2017 Red Arrows (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170821-120252008

I’ve read some of the letters in your newspaper of late and I’m reminded of me, too much time on my hands getting grumpy at home.

I would ask those who are against Airbourne to put the event in context, it’s just four days in 365 and millions of people love it.