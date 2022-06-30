Reader's letter: Anyone in Eastbourne having this problem at post office?

Post Office stock image

Since my local Post Office has moved to its new location at Premier Seaside Newsmart (at 204 Seaside, Eastbourne), I have had a problem buying single stamps.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I did not have enough money to buy a whole book of stamps at once; but mainly, one stamp was enough for my needs, and all I wanted to purchase anyway.

I don't have this problem with the staff at the main Post Office in WHSmith in Terminus Road or with the previous staff when this particular Post Office was located at its old address near to Tesco Express, Seaside.