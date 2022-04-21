Reader’s letter: Beachy Head cliff fall - I lived to tell the tale

A walk round Beachy Head from Birling Gap to Cow Gap on the rocks is a definite “to do” while visiting Eastbourne.
It is a beautiful and dangerous spot. It is best to go when the tide is half way out, in summer when the rocks have a chance to dry.
I once heard a rumble behind me and went back to see a pile of fresh white chalk boulders and green seaweed covered in fine white chalk dust.
As reported last week, 50 chalk falls a year is less than one a week, less than one in 168 hours.
It was a rare sight to see and I lived to tell the tale.
