Reader’s letter: Beachy Head cliff fall - I lived to tell the tale

From: Andrew Somerville, Upperton Gardens, Eastbourne

By Letter by a Reader
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:52 am
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:54 am

A walk round Beachy Head from Birling Gap to Cow Gap on the rocks is a definite “to do” while visiting Eastbourne.

It is a beautiful and dangerous spot. It is best to go when the tide is half way out, in summer when the rocks have a chance to dry.

I once heard a rumble behind me and went back to see a pile of fresh white chalk boulders and green seaweed covered in fine white chalk dust.

The South Downs/Beachy Head taken on May 19 2021. Beachy Head Lighthouse SUS-220902-151147001

As reported last week, 50 chalk falls a year is less than one a week, less than one in 168 hours.

It was a rare sight to see and I lived to tell the tale.

