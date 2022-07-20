Has Brighton lost all sense of civic pride? On Tuesday, July 12, my wife and I set out to enjoy a walk along Brighton's sea front.
It wasn't that early, gone 9am, and litter, presumably from the night before, was strewn everywhere, including the beach. Added to which the toilets were filthy and therefore unusable.
What kind of image does this present to visitors, especially those from other countries, particularly those where the beaches are cleaned every day before the tourists arrive?
I realise that rubbish is caused by people and their bad habits, but dirt attracts dirt and I'm sure that if places are kept clean then people are likely to behave in a more responsible manner.
Brighton is a city which has a lot going for it and attracts many visitors but it needs to smarten up its act if it wishes to retain this status.
