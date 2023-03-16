Edit Account-Sign Out
Reader's letter: Broadbridge Heath depot site​​​​​​​ should be used for low cost social housing

From: Jeremy Senneck, Cripplegate Lane, Southwater

By Letter by a Reader
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

A while ago I wrote to my county councillor regarding the Broadbridge Heath depot site.

I suggested that as this space is owned by the general public through the county council that this would be a very suitable site for low cost social housing.

It has the great advantage of a not having to pay a land owner a vast some of money. It has other huge advantages. Children would be able to walk to either Tanbridge House School or BBH Primary without having to cross a road.

Most Popular
West Sussex County Council highways depot at Broadbridge Heath. Pic Steve Robards SR2101262
It would have Tesco with its café, a Homebase, Halfords, and a leisure centre with a café all within walking distance. It could also have a regular bus service into Horsham.

I don’t know how many people are on the council waiting list for housing but it seems to me that this is an ideal site for local people to have housing where it is wanted at affordable prices.

• Share your own views – email your letters to [email protected]. Please keep letters to a maximum of 300 words. Letters cannot be published without a name and postal address. Also include a daytime phone number if possible. We reserve the right to edit any letter.


