Reader's letter: Can you help us reinstate mini golf at Eastbourne park?

From: Yassin Rajwani, Commercial Road, Eastbourne

Thursday, 16th June 2022, 3:23 pm
Princes Park, Royal Parade, Channel View Road entrance January 4th 2013 E02077P
We are reinstating the mini golf at Princes Park and we are wondering if readers of the Eastbourne Herald could help us at all.

We would like to reinstate the mini golf as it was originally laid out.We are looking if anyone can help with finding original plans, or the old scorecard which we can use for the layout.We have tried various Facebook pages and even contacted the council but have had no joy.If anyone has any information regarding the plans, we would be grateful, please email [email protected]

