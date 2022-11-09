Reader's letter: Digital discrimination against people who do not use smartphones

Having to pay for things such as parking tickets via an app is a form of digital discrimination.

Many people, not just the older generation, do not use smartphones either by choice, financial concerns or lack of technical know-how.

Is it now illegal to have the means and intention to pay for something but to not possess the equipment necessary to pay via an app?

If taken to court, what would the offence be – non-possession of a smartphone?

If there are any organisations or lawyers out there willing to fight this there are millions of us who would join you in making a case against this creeping discrimination.

