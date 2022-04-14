Reader’s letter: Eastbourne needs the big events like Airbourne

BBC news ran an item this week about our beleaguered hospitality sector and how the pandemic hit it so hard, with the reverberations still being felt.

During the item the summer events in Eastbourne were referenced as so important to the trade by attracting summer visitors.

I found the news a timely reminder of how our seaside town is so reliant on tourism and why events put on by the council make a real difference. It’s easy to forget this, I think.

Airbourne display at Eastbourne SUS-180815-125706001

Our town is a popular holiday destination, we must not take that for granted.

If we don’t put exciting events on, that popularity will wane and our hotels and restaurants will be turned into flats and houses and thousands of jobs will be lost.

Airbourne has been discussed in the Herald recently, some welcoming it, others not.