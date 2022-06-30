Reader's letter: Eastbourne was a great place to visit - but the hotel was dreadful

Eastbourne.

My wife and I recently had a three-night stay in Eastbourne.

Whilst the resort itself is a great place to visit the hotel accommodation was dreadful.

We stayed in a four-star seafront hotel where the only passenger lift had not been working for some time and where cleanliness and customer service were very poor.

Our experience seems to reflect a complacency in the minds of hotel management that repeat business from coach companies and difficulties travelling abroad will continue to provide a never-ending supply of cash cows ripe for exploitation.

However a cursory look at Trip Advisor will show that our experience was not unique and hotel guests treated in this way are unlikely to return.