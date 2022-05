Last Friday (May 13) I encountered an act of extraordinary kindness In ESK garden centre.

I loaded my shopping trolley with garden plants (£30).

The checkout could not process my credit card, so I started to return my shopping.

Thank you rainbow

A gentleman behind in the queue saw my problem and promptly insisted on paying my bill.